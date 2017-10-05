Rapid City Shooting Death Treated as Homicide; 2 Sought

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police are searching for a man and a woman for questioning in a shooting death.

Officers responded to a residence shortly after 2:00 PM Wednesday for a report of a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

Police didn't immediately identify the victim or release further details. Authorities did tell the Rapid City Journal that it was not a random shooting.

It's the seventh homicide case in Rapid City this year, two short of the record-setting year of 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

See Also: