Rapid City Police Investigate 2nd Homicide This Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police are investigating the city's second homicide in less than 24 hours.

Authorities say officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man in the backyard of a home about 3:00 PM Wednesday. First responders say the victim was deceased after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the man is about 20 years old. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Tuesday, authorities say 17-year-old Emmanuel Hinton of Box Elder was fatally shot while in a vehicle in an alley in Rapid City. Police have arrested two 19-year-old men, both from Rapid City, in that shooting. Officials say an attempted robbery may have motivated the shooting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.