Conservative talker Tomi Lahren grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota and attended Central High School.

She is known for her controversial right wing commentary on The Blaze and One America News Network.

The Fox News Channel is announcing that they have now hired Lahren to fill a 'signature role' on a new digital product under development.

Fox also says that Lahren will be a commentator on their opinion programming.

Lahren is 25 and currently lives in Dallas, Texas.

