Random MLB All-Star Game Facts to Annoy Your Friends With
If you're getting people together for tonight's MLB All-Star game, impress your friends with these random All-Star Game facts!
Okay...maybe you don't have to be annoying with them. But hey, we're here to help you all start those conversations while sitting around the television. Whether it's venues, win/loss, MVP count, we have found a few stats that you can test your friends with.
- National League leads the series 43-42-2
- The two ties took place in 1961 and 2002
- Longest Consecutive Winning Streak:
- National League (11 years. 1972-1982)
- Longest Winning Streak Without Loss:
- American League (13 years. 1997-2009. 12-0-1 *tie in 2002)
- Largest Margin of Victory:
- 1946, American League def. National League 12-0.
- Smallest Margin of Victory:
- 1968, National League def. American League 1-0. Also the only time an All-Star game was decided 1-0
- 10 Games have gone into extra innings
- Most amount of extra innings? 15. Happened twice: 2008, 1967
- The 2008 game is also the longest All-Star Game clocking in at 4 hours and 50 minutes.
- Every team in MLB has hosted the All-Star game at least once except for one...
- That would be the Tampa Bay Rays. They probably never will in their current stadium.
- The team* to host the Most MLB All-Star Games?
- Will be the Cleveland Indians after they host the annual event in 2019 (6 total)
- *Clause on this is single city/franchise. Pittsburgh has hosted five as well.
- The city to host the Most MLB All-Star Games?
- New York City - 9 total split between the Yankees/Mets.
- Most All-Star Game MVPs won by a single player?
- 2
- Has happened five times: Willie Mays (1963, 1968), Steve Garvey (1974, 1978), Gary Carter (1981, 1984), Cal Ripken Jr. (1991, 2001), Mike Trout (2013, 2014)
More information regarding the MLB All-Star game can be found here.
The 2017 MLB All-Star Game takes place tonight (July 11) at 7:00 CT. Coverage on ESPN 99.1 begins at 6:00 CT.