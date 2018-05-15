Camp Bring It On is the only residential camp for children with cancer and children who are cancer survivors, in South Dakota. Recently recognized by the Children’s Oncology Camping Association International (COCA-I) as a Gold Ribbon Camp, Camp Bring It On gives the gift of childhood back to children.

Kids who have spent their days, weeks and months, in doctor's offices, getting poked and prodded, get to spend a week in camp heaven, swimming, fishing, riding horses, telling stories around a campfire, dancing, not to mention laughing. There's a lot of laughter going on there!

Parents can send their children into a fun environment, safe in the knowledge that all their medical needs will be attended to by the trained medical professionals who are part of the staff. The cost to attend is $1,000 and that is where the Rally & Ride for a Cure come in!

The Bellator Titans Motorcycle Club decided in 2011 that in addition to riding for the fun of it they wanted to champion children's causes, choosing Cure Kids Cancer and Camp Bring It On as their beneficiary. They had their first Rally & Ride for a Cure that year and it has expanded to a two-day event for the whole family!

This Saturday (May 19) at 10:00 AM a 100-mile poker run beginning at Vern Eide Motoplex (4915 Northview Avenue), kicks off the festivities. The run ends at Critters in Crooks and everyone is invited to participate in raffles and the prize presentation. Then Sunday, May 20, beginning at Noon, it is Rally time! Main street in Crooks fills with a vendor showcase, car and bike show, kid's zone with games, crafts and more, a dunk tank, and finally that evening the raffle winner will be announced. There are also tremendous silent auction items for you to bid on!

