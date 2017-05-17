Rainy, Windy Wednesday Weather For Sioux Falls

What a difference a day makes. It was a warm start to the week for Sioux Falls and the tri-state area. It looks like the rest of the week will be a washout.

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls rain and thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area Wednesday into Thursday.

Most of the severe weather should pass south and east of Sioux Falls. Wind and heavy rain will be the story. The wind will gust to 30 mph and we could see up to 2 inches of rain.

NWS

