Rainfall in South Dakota Helps Drought-Plagued Producers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Rainfall over the past week helped out farmers and ranchers in drought-plagued South Dakota.

The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says topsoil moisture supplies are rated 48 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture supplies are 38 percent in those categories.

The spring wheat harvest is 88 percent done, ahead of the average pace. The third cutting of alfalfa hay is about one-third done, near the average.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 58 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 50 percent in those categories.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 76 percent of South Dakota in some stage of drought.

