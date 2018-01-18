Racquetball Tournament Returns to Sioux Falls for 40th Year
Pros and amateur racquetball players from around the country will be in Sioux Falls beginning Thursday. The 40th annual Lewis Drug Pro/Am is the longest-running racquetball tournament in the country and it returns to Sioux Falls this weekend with the top pros of the men’s professional International Racquetball Tour (IRT) competing.
Play begins Thursday with the Pro Qualifier and continues thru Sunday on two stadium courts at the Sioux Falls Family YMCA. The full schedule is below.
This pro/am tournament brings together professional and amateur players from 19 US states and 4 countries to compete before local spectators and more than 20,000 online viewers from around the world at IRTNetwork.com.
Thursday January 18 - Pro Qualifier
- 1:00 PM-10:00 PM -IRT Round of 64 and 32
- 7:00 PM-Pro/Am Doubles
Friday, January 19
- 10:00 AM, 11:00 AM - IRT Round of 16 Singles
- 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM-IRT - Quarter finals Singles
Saturday, January 20
- 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM - IRT Singles Semi Finals
- 3:00 PM, 4:00 PM - IRT Doubles Semi Finals
Sunday, January 21
- 11:00 AM - IRT Singles Final
- 12:00 PM - IRT Doubles Final
