Race For the Cure Needs You
The 10th Anniversary Susan G. Koman Race for The Cure is just around the corner, and those who are fighting against cancer find encouragement when you join their fight on September 24th. Here's how you can participate.
- Register online and participate at Falls Park with the expo starting at 7:00 AM, and the race launching at 9:00 AM.
- All activity levels are welcome to walk or run.
- Adult registration is $35. Kids 12 and under is $15.
- Choose your route, 5K or 1 mile.
- Strollers are welcome, pets should stay home.
- Show your support by showing up to watch or signing up to volunteer.
The majority of funds raised stays in South Dakota. You'll receive a commemorative t-shirt to show how you joined the fight on such a special day.
For more information, call (605) 271-1751.
According to organizers, 14 people are diagnosed in South Dakota each week.