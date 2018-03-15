Lake Lorraine has added another major retailer. DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is now open in the Lake Lorraine development between 41st and 26th Street just west of I-29 behind Lowe's and Sioux Falls Ford.

Update your spring and summer footwear with the help of DSW. Whether you need boots, heels, flats, wedges or sneakers, DSW has thousands of designer shoes to choose from.

To celebrate the grand opening, you can get $15 off your purchase of $49 or more. Do you know how easy it is for me to spend $49 in a shoe store? That coupon will come in handy.

Now that you have the new shoes, complete your look with the perfect handbag, piece of jewelry and a new scent. DSW carries all of the accessories to go with your new kicks.

While you're shopping at DSW, make sure you check out all the other new stores at Lake Lorraine like Carter's/OshKosh, Ross Dress for Less, Hobby Lobby, Home Goods and Marshall's. Coming soon, home accent store Kirkland's.

