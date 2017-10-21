Who says pink isn't a strong color? Smack em!

At The District Friday night about 50 women muscled their way to pulling a concrete mixer truck as part of the Pink Party.

The American Cancer Society coordinated the night geared toward helping people with their battle of breast cancer.

To help raise money this group of pink-clad women worked together in groups to pull a 26,000 lb. concrete mixer truck.

Supporting the ladies following their pull a small group of men strutted their stuff on the stage at The District showing that real men wear pink.

The event raised $30,000, which will go toward breast cancer research and resources for patients.

Source: KDLT

