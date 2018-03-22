Public Forum and Open House Today for Sioux Steel Property

What would you like to see happen with the old Sioux Steel property?

Officials with Sioux Steel want your input.

According to the Sioux Steel Facebook page today, March 22 Sioux Steel will be having a public forum regarding the redeveloping of its site at East 6th Street in Sioux Falls.

The forum is open to all today beginning at 4:30 PM at Josiah's Coffeehouse downtown Sioux Falls. A brief presentation is scheduled for 5:30 PM.

KSFY TV reported earlier this month that Sioux Steel has been located in their present location for more than a century and needs to re-purpose the property to fit in with other nearby residential and commercial developments in the downtown area.