Protecting Yourself From Home Burglary, Advice From Police

If you are about to go on vacation, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens urges you to protect yourself against home burglary.

"We actually do run into people from time to time that leave their homes for an extended period of time and have a door opened or a door that won't lock. If that's the case they need to secure it in some way before they leave," said Clemens.

"It's also a good idea to have somebody stop by and check on your house if you are going to be gone for awhile. It might be a neighbor or another family member. Just to come by and make sure the mail is not piling up. Make sure there's no paper outside or packages. Just to make it appear somebody is still there."

Clemens says it's a good idea to get times on the lights.

"There are a lot of different variations on timers. They are pretty simple to use. The whole purpose is to make it seem like somebody's there."

According to the FBI, a house in the United States is burglarized every 15 seconds!

