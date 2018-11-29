Proof Why It’s Never a Good Idea to Give Your Kid a Goofy Name

It's never a good idea to make fun of someone's name - even if it does border on goofy. Take, for example, what happened to a young girl and her mom during a recent flight on Southwest Airlines.

Traci Bradford and her five-year-old daughter were boarding a Southwest Airlines flight at John Wayne Airport in Southern California when the gate agent started mocking the little girl's name.

But it didn't stop there. The agent then started laughing and pointing while talking to other employees. She even took a picture of the girl's boarding pass and posted it on social media. That's when a friend of the family alerted her to what had happened.

Southwest Airlines has since apologized to the family, saying they've "followed up" with the employee. Traci, the mom, says she's using what happened as a lesson to her daughter that not everyone in the world is nice.

By the way, the little girl's name - Ab-City - spelled ABCDE .

Source: Washington Post

