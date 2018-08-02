Project S.O.S. Underway Right Now in Sioux Falls

It's back to school time again. That very thought strikes fear into parents who struggle day-to-day to pay bills and put food on the table for their families. Why? Because school supplies aren't cheap. On average, $500 is the amount many families will spend, per child , to get them up to speed to go back to school.

That is why The Banquet's Project S.O.S. ( Supply Our Students ) works so hard year round, to gather backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, scissors, glue and so much more, to help families struggling to afford necessary school supplies for their kids.

Last year Project S.O.S. gave out 6,000 backpacks filled with those precious school supplies . Six thousand!

You can help our less fortunate friends and neighbors by supporting The Banquet's efforts in so many ways:

Visit one of the participating retailers, purchase supplies and place them in the collection boxes.

Bring donations/ supplies directly to The Banquet, 900 East 8th Street, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm by Friday, August 10th.

Volunteer by calling Project S.O.S. at 335-7066 - Packing Day is Friday, August 17, Distribution Day is Saturday, August 18. Various shifts are available but you must pre-register. Also data entry volunteers are needed for all Saturday shifts and you and your group can help to make art bags for their students.

Make a cash donation indicating it is for "school supplies"

Participating retailers include:

Lewis

Hyvee

Shopko

Menards

Great Western Bank

First Bank & Trust

Vern Eide

Wild Water West

For more information check out The Banquet's Project S.O.S and follow them on Facebook .

