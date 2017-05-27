Transition to a major east-west corridor continues for 69th Street in southern Sioux Falls. It’s been just over a month into the project since it started.

From two lanes to four with a median for 69th Street from Landau Circle to Minnesota Avenue is still on track as crews are working on the north side of the street initially. Businesses are still accessible throughout the project.

Dan Peters/Results Radio

At the intersection of 69th and Western you can see the beginnings of a much wider intersection. Hope the business sign doesn't get nervous.

Dan Peters/Results Radio

This is a look to the west at 69th and Western where a lot of dirt (and the sidewalk) has been moved.

Dan Peters/Results Radio

A 180 degree turn and you see how things are shaping up looking east. Some of those trees off to the east should be nervous.

Dan Peters/Results Radio

Another look to the east. This is one from the western edge of the project where a median and four lanes already exist.

Dan Peters/Results Radio

The entirety of this project will be finished in 2018. Full driving capabilities will be available by fall.

