The Helpline Center congratulates Priscilla Jorve of Sioux Falls on being named the August 2018 Volunteer of the Month. Priscilla has been volunteering two-to-three times per week at the Good Earth State Park Visitor Center since it opened May 19, 2017.

Over the past 15 months, she has logged over 630 volunteer hours. She greets visitors as they enter the building and helps educate them about the parks many attributes, such as the park's history, the buildings features, hiking trails and local information.

Jen Nuncio from Good Earth State Park says, “Priscilla is a shining example of customer service. Her thirst for learning is inspiring. Priscilla is always researching the park and its wildlife. When she is working, every single person who walks into the building is personally greeted and welcomed. She is always chipper and sweet to everyone she meets. Good Earth State Park is a much better place with Priscilla here.”

The Helpline Center is pleased to present Priscilla with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank and a letter of appreciation from Mayor Paul TenHaken. She will also be honored at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon on May 9, 2019.

See Also: