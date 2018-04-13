President Donald Trump Lawyers Launch Court Challenge on FBI Raid

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, have told a federal judge in New York that they believe some of the documents and devices seized from Cohen during an FBI raid are protected by attorney-client privilege, and they want a chance to review the material before prosecutors get to examine them.

Prosecutors and the attorneys for Cohen and Trump appeared before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Friday in Manhattan.

Cohen's attorneys say they want a chance to review documents seized in the raid on Monday and specify items they believe aren't relevant to the investigation.

An attorney for the president, Joanna Hendon, told the judge that Trump has "an acute interest in this matter."

The hearing was ongoing.

