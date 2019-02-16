Prep Basketball Scores: Saturday, February 16, 2019
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
- Bridgewater-Emery 62, Viborg-Hurley 45
- Chamberlain 57, Platte-Geddes 56
- Clark/Willow Lake 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43
- Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Elkton-Lake Benton 59
- Flandreau 56, McCook Central/Montrose 55
- Harrisburg 70, Aberdeen Central 48
- Hot Springs 60, Custer 53
- Ipswich 45, Wilmot 39
- Mitchell Christian 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
- Oelrichs 81, Edgemont 61
- Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53, Estelline/Hendricks 41
- St. Thomas More 94, Hill City 52
- Wall 66, Newell 63, OT
- Watertown 56, Brandon Valley 40
- Webster 66, Deubrook 57
- White River 85, Todd County 48
- Wolsey-Wessington 62, Florence/Henry 33
Great Plains Classic
- Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Centerville 34
- Burke 62, Avon 32
- Colome 65, Gayville-Volin 49
- Corsica/Stickney 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 47
- Marty Indian 60, Scotland 38
- Tripp-Delmont/Armour 70, Alcester-Hudson 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
- Gregory vs. Rapid City Christian, ppd. to Feb 23rd.
- Lemmon vs. Flasher, N.D., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
- Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Dell Rapids 38
- Arlington 62, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46
- Bennett County 51, Jones County 50
- Brandon Valley 66, Watertown 50
- Castlewood 53, Estelline/Hendricks 42
- Chamberlain 57, Platte-Geddes 30
- Clark/Willow Lake 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 28
- Crazy Horse 50, Takini 35
- DeSmet 58, Deubrook 36
- Eureka 43, Aberdeen Christian 37
- Flandreau 77, McCook Central/Montrose 57
- Harrisburg 54, Aberdeen Central 28
- Herreid/Selby Area 49, Edmunds Central 28
- Lake Preston 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29
- Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39, Mitchell Christian 23
- Philip 34, Lyman 30
- Sioux Falls Christian 51, Milbank 36
- Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Mitchell 37
- Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56, Sioux Falls Washington 48
- Sturgis Brown 68, Red Cloud 60
- Waubay/Summit 54, Ortonville, Minn. 47
- West Central 59, Tri-Valley 42
