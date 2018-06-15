Prairie Berry Winery Wins Gold

It's not every day that you hear your Red Ass Rhubarb is number one!

But in the world of wine that's just what came out at the latest competition.

South Dakota's own Prairie Berry Winery is in the spotlight once again this time at the 2018 Indy International Wine Competition where it took home 10 awards including two gold medals for Anna Pesä Louka 2017 and Red Ass Rhubarb, their most popular, most award-winning wine.

Any wine enthusiast will appreciate this. But as a resident South Dakotan I stand a little prouder knowing that we have such a wonderful variety of wineries.

After winning over 1,000+ international awards Prairie Berry Winery has become the region’s most awarded winery.

“It is not very common to pass the 1,000-award mark in the wine industry and we are so honored to be one of the wineries to achieve this,” said fifth generation winemaker Sandi Vojta. “It’s surreal and something you don’t set out to do, but you do the best you can and make the best product every day. I never would have dreamt of this happening and I’m really grateful to be here and share it with everyone.”

Prairie Berry Winery’s top awarded wines include, Red Ass Rhubarb, Calamity Jane, Lawrence Elk, and Gold Digger. These wines are available in their Tasting Room in Hill City, South Dakota, online, and in select South Dakota, Wyoming, and North Dakota wine retailers.

Here in Sioux Falls Prairie Berry recently moved from downtown to its new location at the Western Mall.

See Also: