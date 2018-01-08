According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls we could see 4 or more inches of snow from Wednesday into Thursday.

The NWS is saying big changes in the weather are expected by Wednesday and Thursday as a large scale storm system moves in bringing the potential for widespread snow and wind.

Confidence is increasing in timing and accumulating snow but there are still uncertainties in the location of the heaviest snow. Be prepared and continue to monitor the latest forecasts as we begin the work week.

Moderate to locally heavy snow is possible late Wednesday into Thursday, as a strong storm system moves across the region. Gusty north winds developing behind a cold front may further impact travel due to drifting snow and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.

At this time, it is still too early to pinpoint exact amounts or the location of heavier snow. Thus, all interested parties should continue to monitor the forecast for more updates as this system evolves.

