We've been on a mission to visit every dive bar in Sioux Falls. One of our favorite bars on our Sioux Falls Dive Bar Tour was the Recovery Room . Our primary reason for checking out the Recovery Room was because we were hungry for the best pizza burger in Sioux Falls. Now where are we going to eat a pizza burger?

The Recovery Room at 18th and Grange closed its doors on Saturday (February 10). Craig Nelson, who has owned the bar for over 15 years is building a new bar on the northwest side of Sioux Falls. His lease is up in the strip mall across the street from Sanford Health.

Nelson's new bar will be called The Northstar Grill and Pub and will open late spring/early summer at 4301 West 61st Street North across from the University Center.

The bar will be bigger than the Recovery Room at 4,000 square feet. There will also be an expanded menu. I made Craig promise he'd keep the pizza burgers. The bar will have dart boards to host leagues and a casino.

The northwest side of Sioux Falls is quickly growing with the addition of Walmart, several apartment complexes and houses. Now, they'll have a neighborhood bar and grill.

