Police Update On Missing Sioux Falls Man

Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

"We had a missing person's report early Wednesday morning. We had a man that left a group home. He is an adult with some diminished capacity. He left the the area of 51st and Grange Avenue. We got a call from a convenience store near 41st and Sertoma. They had spotted him heaving west at that time. He was wearing a dark zippered sweatshirt with some type of writing on back of it. He also had a red baseball cap. If anybody sees him, we ask that they call police."

Clemens says 32-year-old Brian Joseph Azure is described as being 5'9", weighing about 210 pounds with a shaved head and glasses.