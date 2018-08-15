On Wednesday (August 15) Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens was asked about a suspicious camper roaming through parking lots in the Sioux Falls area.

Clemens responded that the police have investigated the matter and determined there was nothing illegal taking place.

"We've seen the camper in the area. We've had a few phone calls on that," said Clemens. "We had officers that have stopped out and talked to the person. Nothing illegal has happened in Sioux Falls."

Clemens also said there were no reports filed on the matter simply because there was nothing illegal taking place that they could document. He does acknowledge Facebook posts that are circulating with a stern warning about the dangers of this person and the camper, alleging that the person was asking people to come into the camper.

Several businesses have welcomed campers, allowing travelers to stay overnight in their parking lots, including Walmart.

