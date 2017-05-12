File this under "Who knew this could possibly be so interesting?"

Watch this video from a camera placed at the bottom of a bucket of water. Sure, it sounds about as riveting as watching paint dry, doing algebra or taking in C-SPAN, but it actually is pretty cool.

Flies, birds, a rabbit, roosters -- they're just a few of the creatures that stop by in this Noah's Ark-esque clip. And if you're not among the ones fascinated by this video, keep this in mind: it's been viewed more than four million times, so clearly it's resonated by other animal-loving, bucket fans.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we've got to go dig up some video of a cactus growing. Should be quite a thrill ride.