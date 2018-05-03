Plains Speaking People: Dakota Stories for the Stage

Plains Speaking People will be selecting and showcasing 6 people to share their best story. The story is limited to 10 minutes, and the pitch must be given in 2 minutes or 250 words.

This event will also be a fundraising event for Sioux Falls student Brittany Cornejo and her dream of being the first Belizean to join the Up With People 2018-19 Tour.

You can submit your story and learn more about the event on the Plains Speaking People website.

Purchase your tickets now if you would like take in all the talent and great stories and maybe after watching you will find the courage to share your story.