Pink in the City Expo Supports Breast Cancer Research and Care

The Edith Sanford Breast Foundation has three words for you: Shop, Sip, Support. If you do, you'll be supporting their mission of finding the causes of and cure for breast cancer. Join in the fun of the Pink in the City Shopping Expo on Saturday, May 12, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Tickets are only $5 at the door.

This all day shop-a-thon (10 AM to 5 PM) is a perfect place to gather your gal pals and do some early Mother's Day shopping. There will be numerous vendors with a variety of goods and services for you to choose from. Plus there will be beer and wine for purchase, a food bar for you to snack on and the first 50 people in the door get a really great gift bag filled with all kinds of goodies!

You can do something for yourself, and encourage the women with you to take advantage of the Sanford 3-D mammogram truck being there on-site and have your mammograms done.

They'll also be raffling off a beautiful pink Firefly guitar signed by Shania Twain. Tickets for this are $10 or get five tickets for only $40

All funds raised will go directly to support the efforts of the Edith Sanford Breast Foundation to "unlock each woman’s genetic code, advance today’s prevention and treatment, and end breast cancer for future generations."

For more information follow Edith Sanford Breast Foundation on Facebook and online.

