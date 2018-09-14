No matter how hard you try, you just can't beat a guy in a dragon suit. The star of NBC’s America's Got Talent , Piff the Magic Dragon is coming to The District on December 14, 2018.

Performing jaw-dropping comedy alongside his trusty sidekick chihuahua, Mr. Piffles - The World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua - the dynamic duo have performed

all over the world in iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

Most recently, Piff has had a residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas strip. He's also accrued over 100 million views online of this tricks. You ready for Piff? Here's the ticket and other important stuff:

Show Date: Friday, December 14th 8 PM

On-sale: Friday, September 21st 10 AM

Tickets range from $30 - $39.50

Order online securely here.