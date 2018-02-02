Facing mortality is never an easy task, whether it's your own or a loved one. But a Wisconsin funeral parlor seems to have found a way to make talking about it, a bit easier. They throw pizza parties.

Most of us tend to leave the funeral planning to the people we leave behind, which, when you think about it, probably isn't fair at all. In order to make broaching the subject a bit less daunting the Krause Funeral Home group in Wisconsin decided to offer people pie. Pizza pie.

The president of the funeral group, Mark Krause, theorized that people are more relaxed when food is around. So last year, they hosted their first "Pizza & Preplan" party. They invited people for a free pizza meal and then offered information about pre-planning their funerals.

Since then the events have really taken off. Krause says that the more informal atmosphere where people hear reasons why they shouldn't leave this burden to their families, often leads them to take positive action.

Source: Today Food , Krause Funeral Homes

