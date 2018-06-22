Pickle Juice Is the New Flavor Craze at KFC and Sonic

There's a new trendy flavor craze out there that you may or may not want to try out. It's pickle juice. And a couple major food chains are offering it.

KFC debuts fried chicken coated in pickle juice: Although the fast food chain has been offering pickles on their sandwiches for years, the brand decided to take it a step further by tossing their signature 11-spice fried chicken into a pickle-based sauce.

According to a representative, the mashup began in response to customers who continually asked for more pickles on their sandwiches. Instead of topping each sandwich with a few more vegetables, the company decided to create a sauce of dill and vinegar flavors mixed with hints of garlic, onion, buttermilk and pepper. The new chicken will be offered as a Crispy Colonel Sandwich, Extra Crispy Tenders, Chicken Littles and Extra Crispy Chicken.