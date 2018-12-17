Philadelphia Flyers Fire Coach Dave Hakstol

ESPN is reporting that Scott Gordon, the coach of the Flyers' AHL affiliate, will serve as interim. Gordon has NHL head coaching experience with the New York Islanders (2008-10).

Hakstol is the fifth NHL coach to be fired this season. That comes after there were no head coach dismissals during the entire 2017-18 season, a first since Original Six expansion.

Hakstol came to the Flyers after 11 seasons at the University of North Dakota. He previously did not have NHL experience. While at UND Hakstol helped produce many NHL players including Jonathan Toews and T.J. Oshie.

"After meeting this morning with Dave Hakstol and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to relieve him of his duties as head coach," Flyers vice president and general manager Chuck Fletcher said. "As I continue to assess the team, I feel that this is the best course of action for our group moving forward."

As of Monday the Flyers have the worst record in the Eastern Conference (12-15-4) and are on a four-game losing streak in which they've been outscored 22-8. The team dismissed general manager Ron Hextall last month and replaced him with Chuck Fletcher, who was previously the GM of the Minnesota Wild for nine seasons.

