Phil Mickelson Beat Tiger Woods with Birdie

After a marathon dual that saw both championship golfers take and retake the lead it was Phil Mickelson who came out on the winning side of Tiger vs Phil.

Phil Mickelson beat Tiger Woods in overtime Friday in their $9 million pay-per-view match in Las Vegas. Mickelson won on the 22nd hole, making a 4-foot birdie putt on a specially set up 93-yard, par 3. The match at Shadow Creek Golf Club finished under floodlights.

Petersen/Getty Images for The Match

The match made for some compelling golf at times, if only most people would have been able to see it. Technical difficulties marred the event, which was billed as golf’s first pay-per-view broadcast.

Mickelson had the advantage in challenge bets. Woods won the first challenge for $200,000 when Mickelson didn’t birdie the first hole. Mickelson though won the next three, which were closest-to-the-pin challenges on par-3 holes, which totaled $600,000.

There was some banter between Woods and Mickelson early on but not much as the stakes increased. The most revealing moment on the front nine happened after Woods missed a 4-foot, short par putt on the second hole to give Mickelson an early advantage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.