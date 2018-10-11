Pheasants and Beer: South Dakota Brewery Competition

The opening weekend for pheasant season for South Dakota residents only is Saturday, October 13 and several breweries across the state are creating new varieties to mark the 100th season of pheasant hunting.

When you meet up with your out-of-state hunter buddies set them straight to check their beer-snob attitudes at the border because here in Dakota we have the good stuff!

Along with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks department breweries are competing in the New Brew competition. And two of those are right here in Sioux Falls.

According to KSFY TV , Fernson Brewing Company and WoodGrain Brewing Company will be up against Dempsey's in Watertown and Dakota Territory Brewing Company in Aberdeen.

The other breweries include Crow Peak Brewing Company in Spearfish, Firehouse Brewing Company in Rapid City, Highway 79 Brewing Company in Hot Springs, Lost Cabin Beer Company in Rapid City, and Spearfish Brewing Company in Spearfish.

How is the winner chosen? With your vote.

Voters can make their choice once per day through November 1. The winner of the contest will be named the "Official Taste of Outdoor Tradition." The winning brewery will also receive a trophy.