People Who Became Words

Some people just want to be important. I guess everybody wants to be somebody.

There are those of course who have achieved doing this. Some so famous, that they made the history books.

Then there are people who became so famous, movies were made about them. And certain individuals have streets, highways, and even towns that go by their name.

But the ultimate, most famous people, actually became words of our language. Let's take a look at just a few:

General John Taliaferro Thompson (1860-1940), U.S. soldier. (Tommy Gun)

General Ambrose Everett Burnside (1824-1881), Union soldier. (Sideburns)

John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich (1718-92), English diplomat. (Sandwich)

Daniel Elmer Salmon (1850-1914), American veterinarian. (Salmonella)

Gaius Julius Caesar, who according to legend was born in this manner. (Caesarean Section)

Ludwig Dobermann, 19th century German dog breeder. (Doberman Pinscher)

Commodore E. C. Benedict (1834-1920), American yachtsman and banker. (Eggs Benedict)

George Washington Gale Ferris (1859-96), American engineer. (Ferris Wheel)

Oscar Pierce, American wheat and fruit grower and uncle of an Academy executive director. (Oscar)

