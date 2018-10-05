Throughout the month of October, the Sanford Pentagon Basketball Academy is offering a Skills Workout to both middle school and high school boys and girls to help them develop their skills and get ready for the upcoming season.

The course focuses on offensive and defensive fundamentals, which will progress into more advanced concepts every week.

The three-week course meets once a week for one hour at the Sanford Pentagon and is led by academy coordinator Pat Coughlin. Longtime NBA player Kirk Hinrich is also a part of the academy staff.

This camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels. Whether you’re looking to learn the basics or to improve your skills, this camp will get your ready for your upcoming season.

Visit the Sanford Pentagon website to register for this and other academy offerings .

