Patrol releases names of 2 women killed in rollover

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two women from Mitchell who died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Hanson County.

The Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lisa Shippy and 43-year-old Darcy Constant were killed in the crash that happened 4 miles east of Mitchell shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The patrol says Shippy was driving a sport utility vehicle that went in the median and rolled several times, coming to rest on its roof in a driving lane.

A 17-year-old passenger was taken to a Mitchell hospital with injuries the patrol says are serious but not life-threatening.

