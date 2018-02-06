A Parrot Head is defined simply, as a person who is a fan of Jimmy Buffet's music and the lifestyle he promotes. (I won't even attempt a definition of that; to each their own!) But at some point, Parrot Heads realized that they were capable of doing great things, while enjoying that lifestyle.

That was when their "Party With a Purpose" philosophy was born. Parrot Head Clubs across the country are very active in their communities and make a point of getting involved with a number of different charitable organizations.

With each ticket purchased, you'll get 5 raffle tickets to enter in your raffles of choice, you're also entered into a drawing to win one of two quarters of beef to be given away Saturday night. (Need not be present to win).

But the best and most important part of the celebration is; three remarkable groups will share the proceeds from this fun beach bash.

Horsepower - "uses the influence of horses as a healing therapy to help individuals with different physical and mental disabilities."

The Compass Center - "provide crisis intervention, advocacy, counseling, and prevention education service to those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking".

Jr. Sioux Wheelers - "provide athletic opportunities to all youth with lower extremity disabilities due to injury or congenital condition".

So don your tropical shirts, grass skirts, flip-flops and shades and dance to the trop-rock stylings of Rick Lamb and The Phin Addicts.

