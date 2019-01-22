The next time you head to Dell Rapids, make sure you put on your to-do list to try a new restaurant that just opened a few weeks ago.

KSFY TV is reporting that Papa's Pub & Eatery in Dell Rapids officially opened their doors for business back in December. Located at 425 East 4th Street in downtown Dell Rapids, Papa's Pub serves up American food options five days each week to residents of Dells, and the people all over the Sioux Empire according to the eatery's owner, David Ohayon's.

In looking at the menu, there appears to be a variety of options if you're a foodie.

According to KSFY , Papa's Pub has several signature dishes ranging from pesto shrimp to Beef Bourguignon. In keeping with the former Mexican restaurant that used to occupy the Papa's Pub & Eatery location, they also offer margaritas.

If you're thinking of taking a road trip sometime soon to sample the new Papa's Pub & Eatery, be advised they're only open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 AM to 9 PM, and Friday and Saturday's from 11 AM to 10 PM.

Source: KSFY TV