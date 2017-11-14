Packages reported Stolen from Another Sioux Falls Neighborhood

An individual, hearing of stolen packages from doorsteps, discovered another theft in an additional neighborhood in southern Sioux Falls.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the package was taken from the 400 block of East Lotta Street in Sioux Falls on October 31, but wasn't reported to police until the intended recipient heard news stories of other missing packages and followed up on their own anticipated delivery.

Other packages were reported stolen from the Riverview Heights neighborhood, located just north of the VA Hospital, and west Lakeside Drive, in northwest Sioux Falls.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemmens says recovered packages are initially taken as evidence. The intended owners are usually contacted to discuss the dollar value for the police report and arrangements are typically made for the contents to get in the hands of the rightful owner.

On Monday (November 13) police say stolen packages were found in the car driven by 28-year-old Courtney Raelynn Mezacapa. Equally concerning were the eleven realtors lock boxes used to access homes listed for sale, along with marijuana and paraphernalia.