Over 68,000 Pounds of Pork Donated to Feeding South Dakota

A company has partnered with their clients to provide food to hungry South Dakotans at Christmas time. Pipestone, a veterinary services and sow management company, teamed up with local grocery stores on a project called Give a Helping Ham.

For every pound of ham that was purchased from a participating store during a ten-day period in November, PIpestone donated a pound of pork in return:

Sioux Falls, SD – 7 Hy-Vees – 66,467 pounds donated to Feeding South Dakota

Mitchell, SD – Coborns – 1,745 pounds donated to Feeding South Dakota

“This is the largest one-time donation of pork protein Feeding South Dakota has ever received,” said Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota. “We are so thankful for PIPESTONE and their work on this program. There are so many families that will enjoy the donated pork loin during the holidays and we couldn’t be more thankful to Pipestone for making that possible.”

Pipestone has donated nearly 150,000 pounds of pork loin to Feeding South Dakota since 2016.

Feeding South Dakota is the state’s largest charitable hunger-relief organization, distributing over 12.2 million pounds of quality nutritious donated and purchased food providing 10.2 million meals to more than 100,000 individuals in need.