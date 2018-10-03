Outdoor Living Showcase This Weekend in Sioux Falls

Three years ago the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire introduced the Outdoor Living Showcase as part of the Showcase of Remodeled Homes event in Sioux Falls.

It was a huge success and returns again this weekend October 6 and 7 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM each day.

Each year, the Showcase displays some of the areas latest and greatest trends in home remodeling. This year, the event is even bigger as it joins up with the third annual Outdoor Living Showcase to give consumers more opportunities to collect ideas for their next home-related projects.

Both events are ideal for homeowners who like their current neighborhood and have no desire to move but dream of making upgrades to their home. From a new addition to expand your square footage to a facelift for the backyard, remodeling and landscaping contractors are true experts in the fact that it does take a certain skill level to properly complete these large home-related projects.

The purchase of a $5 event pass grants admission into all projects on both events and can be purchased at each project’s location.