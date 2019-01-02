Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks in Sioux Falls Open for Season Thursday

There's something about seeing people ice skating on an outdoor ice rink at night under the lights with music playing that's just simply magical. At least that's what it does to me.

And what's ironic about me doing this story is, I've never even worn a pair of ice skates. But the sight of people doing it really puts me in the enjoying Winter mood.

Oh I'll admit Winters can be mean and I live for Summer. But I appreciate Winter in a different kind of way. Today, for example, it was a beautiful scene of bright sunshine beaming across the white snow covered ground.

And now, starting Thursday (1/3), we will see ice skaters take to the outdoor rinks in Sioux Falls as they open for the season. I have one in full view from my home at Tuthill Park.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation’s six outdoor ice rinks will open at 4:00 PM. Warming houses will be open and staffed Monday through Friday, 4:00 to 8:00 PM and on Saturday and Sunday,

1:00 to 8:00 PM, weather permitting.

The outdoor ice rinks are located at:

Campus Park

26th Street and Summit Avenue

Frank Olson Park

16th Street and Grandview Avenue

McKennan Park

21st Street and Third Avenue

Memorial Park

26th Street and Sertoma Avenue

Sherman Park

15th Street and Kiwanis Avenue

Tuthill Park

South Cliff Avenue, southeast of I-229

Each ice rink has a warming house, limited concessions, vending, and skate rental. Skate rental prices are free of charge January 4 through 6, 2019 for Frosty Frolics , but otherwise cost: youth ages 17 and under $1; adults ages 18 to 54 $3; and seniors ages 55 and older $2. Children 6 years old and younger must be accompanied by someone 16 years of age or older.

People with their own skates are welcome to skate during park hours. Ice rink passport and flier listing activities such as Date Night Skate Night and Turkey Bowling can be found in the warming houses.