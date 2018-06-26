Now that the Sioux Falls Toys R Us store has liquidated its Lego sets, Thomas the Train trains, and various collections of action figures the store's long run in town is over. Before the doors on the toy store are locked for the final time that building near the Empire Mall may already have a new occupant.

According to Sioux Falls.Business, the toys will be replaced by tables, and couches and other grown-up toys when a new furniture store takes over the retail space.

The California based Scandinavian Designs is an upscale home furnishing retailer. They have stores in the Denver Area and one in Rochester, Minnesota. If the deal goes through this will be their first location in Sioux Dakota.

Here is how Scandinavian Designs describes themselves:

A family business 50+ years in the making with over 30+ furniture showrooms, we are a contemporary home furnishings destination rooted in our love for Nordic culture, modern design and quality craftsmanship. Through each item hand-selected by our team, we strive to blend the timeless tradition of Scandinavian design with your individual style. Our product is made to complement the art of living well – because Scandinavian design is a way of living, not just a design style.

