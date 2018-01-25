Opposite Day Result of a Botched Play by a Minnesota Viking

I love days when I learn something new. For example, I just learned National Opposite Day (January 25 ) came to be because of a botched play by a Minnesota Viking.

I was always under the impression Opposite Day was a day to do the opposite of what you intended - say "no" when you mean "yes" or turn "right" instead of "left."

Come to find out Opposite Day is the day we honor the "wrong way run" by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall.

In 1964, during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, Marshall ran the wrong way on a fumble return - Oops!

( Even though the game was played on October 25, we celebrate the "wrong way run" on January 25 for some reason ).

The good news though is the Vikings ended up winning the game 27-22.

NFL Films once interviewed Marshall about his legendary goof-up. Here's what he had to say .

Source: YouTube/PlayB4work1

