OLLI Hosting Four Free Lecture Series in March
Do you ever wonder what Sioux Falls will look like in five years? If so, you're not alone. In fact, the organization OLLI, which stands for Osher Livelong Learning Institute, is hosting four free lecture series on that very subject during the month of March.
All four events will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 3801 E. 26th Street in Sioux Falls. The first one is scheduled for Tuesday March 6 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, with the remaining taking place every following Tuesday after that.
The moderator for each event will be well-known community leader Jim Woster. Following in the schedule and a list of those panel members who will be participating.
Sioux Falls - The Modern Era, Tuesday March 6, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- Evan Nolte, Past President, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce
- Mike Cooper, Director, Sioux Falls Planning and Building Services
- Jason Ball, President, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce
- Shannon Ausen, Civil Engineer, City of Sioux Falls
- Jodi Schwan, Owner, Sioux Falls.Business
Sioux Falls - Quality Health Care, Tuesday March 13, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- Richard Molseed, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Governance, Avera Health
- David Pearce, PhD, Executive Vice President, Innovation and Research, Sanford Health
Sioux Falls - Entertainment, Tuesday March 20, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- Chris Semrau, Assistant General Manager/Booking, Premiere Center
- Don Kearney, Director, Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation
- Tate Stensgaard, Sales Manager, Sioux Falls Convention and Visitor's Bureau
- Kara Dirkson, Executive Director, Sioux Falls Arts Council
- Frank Pope, Director and Actor, Local Community Theater
- Darrin Smith, President and CEO, Washington Pavilion
Sioux Falls - Its Changing Face, Tuesday March 27, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- Brian Maher, Superintendent, Sioux Falls Public Schools
- Tom Lorang, Past President, Sioux Falls Catholic Schools
- Jim Holbeck, Superintendent, Harrisburg Public Schools
- Taneeza Islam, Attorney, Specializing in Immigration Issues
- Frank Pommersheim, JD, University of South Dakota Professor, School of Law
- Yesenia Gonzalez, Education Specialist, Sioux Empire Housing Partnership
- David Jal, Court Services Officer, State of South Dakota, Lost Boy of Sudan
All the lectures are free and open to the public. Also, no registration is required. For more information call 605-274-9528 or go to the OLLI University Center website.
Source: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute
See Also: