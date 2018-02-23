OLLI Hosting Four Free Lecture Series in March

Do you ever wonder what Sioux Falls will look like in five years? If so, you're not alone. In fact, the organization OLLI, which stands for Osher Livelong Learning Institute, is hosting four free lecture series on that very subject during the month of March.

All four events will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 3801 E. 26th Street in Sioux Falls. The first one is scheduled for Tuesday March 6 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, with the remaining taking place every following Tuesday after that.

The moderator for each event will be well-known community leader Jim Woster. Following in the schedule and a list of those panel members who will be participating.

Sioux Falls - The Modern Era, Tuesday March 6, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Evan Nolte, Past President, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce

Mike Cooper, Director, Sioux Falls Planning and Building Services

Jason Ball, President, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce

Shannon Ausen, Civil Engineer, City of Sioux Falls

Jodi Schwan, Owner, Sioux Falls.Business

Sioux Falls - Quality Health Care, Tuesday March 13, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Richard Molseed, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Governance, Avera Health

David Pearce, PhD, Executive Vice President, Innovation and Research, Sanford Health

Sioux Falls - Entertainment, Tuesday March 20, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Chris Semrau, Assistant General Manager/Booking, Premiere Center

Don Kearney, Director, Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation

Tate Stensgaard, Sales Manager, Sioux Falls Convention and Visitor's Bureau

Kara Dirkson, Executive Director, Sioux Falls Arts Council

Frank Pope, Director and Actor, Local Community Theater

Darrin Smith, President and CEO, Washington Pavilion

Sioux Falls - Its Changing Face, Tuesday March 27, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Brian Maher, Superintendent, Sioux Falls Public Schools

Tom Lorang, Past President, Sioux Falls Catholic Schools

Jim Holbeck, Superintendent, Harrisburg Public Schools

Taneeza Islam, Attorney, Specializing in Immigration Issues

Frank Pommersheim, JD, University of South Dakota Professor, School of Law

Yesenia Gonzalez, Education Specialist, Sioux Empire Housing Partnership

David Jal, Court Services Officer, State of South Dakota, Lost Boy of Sudan

All the lectures are free and open to the public. Also, no registration is required. For more information call 605-274-9528 or go to the OLLI University Center website.

Source: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

