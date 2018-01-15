O’Hare Airport Travelers May Have Been Exposed to the Measles

Clipart

If you traveled through Chicago's O'Hare Airport last week, you may have been exposed to the measles. That from the Illinois Department of Public Health .

According to a spokesperson, a passenger who was infectious with measles arrived at International terminal 5 January 10th , and traveled to a domestic flight at Terminal 1.

It's believed the passenger could have been potentially exposing others to the measles at the airport over a six to seven hour period.

Before you go running off to your doctor, it should be pointed out that most people are vaccinated against the measles in childhood, and are NOT at high risk.

However, if you were at O'Hare Airport January 10th and you're not certain whether you've had the vaccination, you may want to check with your doctor.

Some of the symptoms of measles include fever, a rash on the neck and face, runny nose, cough and watery eyes.

Source: ABC News Channel 7 Chicago

