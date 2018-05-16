If you've ever raised your eyebrows a time or two over a decision your state government made, you're not alone. According to a new report it's going on everywhere - even here in little 'ol South Dakota. Yea, I know - hard to believe.

According to a new report released by the University of Illinois Chicago, when it comes to cities, Chicago ranks as the most politically corrupt in the country with Houston a close second. The report cites more than 17-hundred corruption convictions in the Chicago area dating back four decades.

When measured on a state-by-state basis Illinois fares a bit better. New York is ranked as having the most corrupt state government followed by California and then Illinois.

So where's South Dakota land in all this? - we're #6. On a per capita basis the District of Columbia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alaska and North and South Dakota hold the top six spots in that order, followed by - Illinois.

