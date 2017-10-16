Oh, Deer. Arby’s Will Offer Venison Sandwiches One Day Only!

For one day only (October 21) Arby's will offer a venison sandwich in all of it's restaurants nationwide.

According to USA Today , Arby's tested certain markets last year and those locations reportedly sold-out in minutes.

The fast food chain will not use local deer for the sandwich, but rather grass-fed free-range venison from New Zealand.

Arby's has said that Montana, Colorado, and Wyoming will also test elk sandwiches.

One thing is for sure, Arby's is out to prove they "have the meats."

