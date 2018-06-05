Make it seven of the last ten Class AA South Dakota state golf championships for the O'Gorman Lady Knights.

For the second straight year, and the fourth in the last five, the O'Gorman Lady Knights golf team has won a state championship. They entered the 2018 tournament as the favorite with five of six golfers back from last year's championship squad. They seemed to have no issues in Aberdeen.

O'Gorman opened the tournament with a strong day shooting +38 as a team at the Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen. Sophia Salter led the Knights shooting +6 with Carly Kunkel and Sophie Jansa just four strokes behind her at +10. Maddie Otta closed out the scoring at +12.

The Lady Knights improved even more on the second day shooting +34. Salter led the Knights again shooting +6. Kunkel (+7), Jenna Sutcliffe (+9) and Jansa (+11) rounded out the scoring. As a team, they defeated second place Aberdeen Central by 23 strokes.

Individually, Salter finished second overall at +12 for the tournament. Aberdeen Central's Sydney Wirebaugh took the Class AA crown finishing at +8.

It doesn't look like it will stop any time soon for head coach Tom Jansa and O'Gorman. The championship winning roster this season had no seniors. Kunkel and Jansa are both sophomores, while Salter and Otta are juniors. Sutcliffe, who played on the second day is a freshman. Shannon McCormick (junior) participated at the state tournament but didn't have her scores count.

O'Gorman has now won 15 girls state golf championships dating back to 1984. They have won every title since 2010 except in 2013 (Pierre) and 2016 (Yankton) where they finished in second place.

