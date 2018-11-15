Notice of Intent to Close Madison, Mobridge Nursing Homes

My parents were in a nursing home for seven years. The good news was they were in a great long-term care facility. The Edgebrook Rest Center in Edgerton, Minnesota was absolutely fantastic on a number of levels, including the terrific workers there and the fact that Mom and Dad were in a home close to where they grew up and spent their lives. It was, considering the situation, the best we and they could have hoped for.

But not so for other folks in other homes.

The Aberdeen American News is reporting that two facilities in South Dakota will be closing. The Madison Care and Rehabilitation Center and the Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center have received an 'intent to close'. The earliest possible closure date is on January 31, 2019. According to the news story "it's in the best interest of residents in the two facilities to plan for the closures, according to a news release. A 'projected lack of funds' is listed as the reason."

I don't know all the details of the action. I don't know the dollars and cents stuff, I don't know the 'ins and outs' of how all this works. To be honest, I'm not a 'bottom line' kind of guy. I have a close friend who went through a similar experience with the closing of a Nursing Home in our state. She had a parent in the Home and had to find a new 'home' for her parent.

Stressful. Stressful for the elderly parent, as they are uprooted from their comfortable routine and moved to a new place. Perhaps farther from the town/area where they lived most if not all of their life. And stressful for the family.

I was just talking to my kids the other day about, being from a small town area myself, how I hate to see communities lose a school, a hospital or... a long-term care facility.

But, as the saying goes, it is what it is. Bless all you folks who will be dealing with the situation.